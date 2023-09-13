UNICEF says it's 'working around the clock' to reach flood and earthquake victims

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with UNICEF spokesperson Ricardo Pires about the challenges of getting assistance to earthquake and flooding victims in Morocco and Libya.

September 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live