Transcript for University's move to replace clapping with 'jazz hands' sparks controversy

Now to England where there are having a passionate debate about clapping. Clasping a student group at the University of Manchester is banning applause. At events like debates and panel discussion stake claim clapping can cause anxiety and other problems for those who have sensory issues yet critics of the move include broadcasters. Pierce Morgan's. Who calls it a sign that Britain is losing its mind. Do I got a chance. Jess and I kind of like.

