University's move to replace clapping with 'jazz hands' sparks controversy

The University of Manchester has come under fire after its student union body passed a motion on Friday to replace clapping with the sign language applause known "jazz hands."
0:27 | 10/03/18

Transcript for University's move to replace clapping with 'jazz hands' sparks controversy
Now to England where there are having a passionate debate about clapping. Clasping a student group at the University of Manchester is banning applause. At events like debates and panel discussion stake claim clapping can cause anxiety and other problems for those who have sensory issues yet critics of the move include broadcasters. Pierce Morgan's. Who calls it a sign that Britain is losing its mind. Do I got a chance. Jess and I kind of like.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

