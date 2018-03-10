-
Now Playing: University's move to replace clapping with 'jazz hands' sparks controversy
-
Now Playing: French gangster captured after 3-month manhunt
-
Now Playing: Volcano eruption adds to tsunami devastation
-
Now Playing: Medal of Honor, Las Vegas remembered, farmer protest: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Race is on to find tsunami survivors
-
Now Playing: Desperate search on for Indonesia tsunami survivors
-
Now Playing: Indonesia death toll rises to more than 1,200
-
Now Playing: Satellite imagery shows aftermath of Indonesia earthquake
-
Now Playing: Video showing German police appearing to beat a black man stirs debate
-
Now Playing: French president criticized for photo beside man making obscene gesture
-
Now Playing: Tragedy in Indonesia, a car explosion and a dog hangs ten: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Rush to rescue passengers on downed plane caught on camera
-
Now Playing: Death toll soars past 800 in Indonesia quake and tsunami
-
Now Playing: Last-minute deal struck on NAFTA
-
Now Playing: First lady heads to Africa
-
Now Playing: Peruvians bring their pets to church for blessing
-
Now Playing: Death toll soars in Indonesia
-
Now Playing: Emergency crews rush to reach remote areas after Indonesia tsunami
-
Now Playing: Hundreds dead in Indonesia from powerful tsunami
-
Now Playing: Inquest into Pret allergy death