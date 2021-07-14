Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
More chaos in South Africa looters clashed with police and at least ten people were killed. At shopping at a shopping center authorities are struggling to restore order the unrest was triggered by last week's jailing a former president Jacob Zuma.
