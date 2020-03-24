Updates on COVID-19 internationally

ABC News’ Ian Pannell joins us to discuss the new measures in the U.K. and whether it’s true the coronavirus is seasonal like the flu and if cases will decrease in warmer weather.
3:30 | 03/24/20

Updates on COVID-19 internationally

