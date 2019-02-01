Transcript for US trying to get more access to American detained in Russia, Pompeo says

The United States is ever mindful. Of insuring that countries. Treat each of their citizens with dignity respect that doesn't happen every place in the world where. Where we find it is an attic what we call it out. We're very consistent about that we do our best to affect that to make clear that is unacceptable we expect every country. To behave in a way that treats their citizens with the dignity and respect they deserve as human beings. How we expect that everywhere in the world that certainly includes here and a conversation this morning makes it clear to me that this administration's committed to it as well. With respect to. I mr. Whelan who's being held. We. Are hopeful within the next hours we will get consular access to see him. I get a chance to learn more. We've made clear to the Russians are expectation. The we will learn more about the charges. I've come to understand. What it is he's been accused of and if the detention is not appropriate we will demand his immediate return.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.