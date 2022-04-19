How US aid could change the pace of the war in Ukraine

ABC News national security and defense analyst Mick Mulroy explains how a $713 million aid package to allies could have an impact on Ukraine’s fight to fend off Russian forces.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live