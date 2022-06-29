Former US ambassador discusses Ukraine’s Independence Day, ongoing war

Bill Taylor, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, talks about the latest aid package from the U.S., new Russian strikes and the threat to Europe’s largest nuclear plant as the war hits six months.

