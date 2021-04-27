Former US ambassador to Ukraine: ‘Ukrainian people are ready’ for Russian invasion

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor about Ukraine’s readiness for a Russian invasion and what this aggression will mean for Russia.

