US Army rescues stranded residents in Honduras

More
The U.S. Army’s Joint Task Force-Bravo conducted a helicopter rescue in areas flooded by Hurricane Eta.
0:41 | 11/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US Army rescues stranded residents in Honduras

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:41","description":"The U.S. Army’s Joint Task Force-Bravo conducted a helicopter rescue in areas flooded by Hurricane Eta.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74068969","title":"US Army rescues stranded residents in Honduras","url":"/International/video/us-army-rescues-stranded-residents-honduras-74068969"}