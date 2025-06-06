US-backed aid group for Gaza hits back at criticism after deadly incidents

Executive chairman of the controversial US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) gave his first interview to ABC News addressing the deadly violence near aid sites.

June 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live