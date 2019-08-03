Transcript for U.S.-backed troops take on ISIS' final stronghold in Syria

And now to the latest in the fight against vices they are down to a square mile territory. And James lung man is they are in a BO a rack with the very latest James. Hainan yet we've been reporting on this possible defeat of places to what seems like weeks now in US backed forces have been on the edge of the victory. Against stand. Fox the flight to somewhat stalled because of thousands of civilians making their way out. All of this tiny town many more people that I think anyone originally anticipated something like 7000 fact. Over the loss week have made their way out wave off the wave of women and children from this small town cold I've used many of the children as well. Really badly malnourished very cold from. Being close to starvation in many cases and and mothers. Extraordinarily defiant saying that they still support the Islamic state to stop that or they've been through the rules have been watching columns of lice despite his surrendering making their way out of the town and so when coalition forces can be shoulder both all the civilians who wants an eight. And the ice these fights is he want to surrender outs but is when. The final. Battle against the remaining ice despite his it was stated by gays that's when not can begin with head. Of the US central c'mon has been warning against any kind of any celebrations general Joseph focal. Has been saying that the surrender that we've been seeing as part of a calculated decision. But I see Steve present day capabilities and nicest could be waiting for the right time to recites the Defense Department is already said. And as many as 20000 ice is flexes. Could still be at launch in this region back pay in Iraq and in Syria so we're watching the dismantling of the so called Islamic state devices as an organization. But is still very much a threat. Paula thank you so much James.

