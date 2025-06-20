US must block Iran’s path to a nuclear weapon: Dem congressman

Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., who chairs the Congressional Abraham Accords Caucus, discusses the growing conflict between Israel and Iran.

June 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live