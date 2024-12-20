US delegation visits Syria to 'meet with representatives of HTS'

Senior U.S. officials are in Syria for the first time since Bashar al-Assad fled Damascus, the State Department announced Thursday evening. ABC News’ Marcus Moore reports.

December 20, 2024

