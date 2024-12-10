US engaging with Syrian rebels will be ‘very difficult’: Defense expert

Mick Mulroy, former deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East, discusses what happens in the wake of rebel forces toppling the regime of President Bashar al-Assad.

December 10, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live