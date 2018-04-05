US files complaint with China over lasers aimed at American pilots in Djibouti

More
Both the U.S. and China have military bases in the small African nation located on the strategic Horn of Africa.
0:27 | 05/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US files complaint with China over lasers aimed at American pilots in Djibouti

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54934040,"title":"US files complaint with China over lasers aimed at American pilots in Djibouti","duration":"0:27","description":"Both the U.S. and China have military bases in the small African nation located on the strategic Horn of Africa.","url":"/International/video/us-files-complaint-china-lasers-aimed-american-pilots-54934040","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.