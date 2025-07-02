US freezes air defense and precision weapons shipment to Ukraine, White House says

ABC News’ James Longman and contributor Mick Mulroy discuss how the Trump administration’s action could impact a potential peace deal between Ukraine and Russia.

July 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live