How US halting aid to Ukraine could impact the war

ABC News' Marcus Moore and defense analyst Mick Mulroy discuss the freeze in American aid to Ukraine.

March 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live