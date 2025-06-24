US intel assessment finds strikes set back Iran's nuclear program only by months

ABC News’ Linsey Davis is joined by Kelsey Davenport, the director of nonproliferation policy at the Arms Control Association, to discuss where Iran’s nuclear capabilities stand.

June 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live