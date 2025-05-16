US-led talks between Russia, Ukraine wrap in Turkey

The meeting between the U.S. delegation, headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Ukraine and Turkey started Friday following a day of confusion on Thursday. ABC News’ Ian Pannell reports.

May 16, 2025

