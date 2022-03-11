Former US NATO Ambassador discusses whether Ukraine can join NATO

ABC News' Stephanie Ramos speaks to former NATO ambassador Doug Lute about how the block's energy dependence on Russia affects NATO's unity and whether Ukraine will be able to join NATO in the future.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live