US pauses tariffs on Mexico, Canada for a month

The U.S. has paused the implementation of tariffs for a month in both Canada and Mexico following conversations on Monday with President Donald Trump, according to each country's leader.

February 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

