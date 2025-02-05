US 'should play some role in stabilizing' Gaza says Rep. Erin Houchin

Rep. Erin Houchin reacted to President Donald Trump's comments on Tuesday that the U.S. will "take over" Gaza.

February 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live