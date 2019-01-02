Transcript for US rejects efforts to mediate dialogue between Guaido and Maduro

Where could you Wendell. Has been covering the unrest all week for us he lied inked an act as Cody what's happening there today and what are we expecting this weekend. Well today thinks he appeared to be somewhat dark quiet perhaps the calm before the storm here as we say we expect more protests coming up on Saturday the opposition and one light though that self proclaimed interim president here. Have called for a march we're still waiting for more. It's very symbolic here where opposition leader decides to direct that protests are protests and marches. And if they decide who directed towards the mid athletic Presidential Palace. That will be. Strong sign here that. That they're taking this very seriously and the that there they're going after my photo. Cody yesterday authorities visited Y goes home what happened. Right these borer these special action forces led as a unit of the national police force and they are known to be involved in human rights abuses here. And they're known to be involved specifically. And putting down protests that would violence but that glee basically opened opening fire during nighttime protests. So it's a unit that is especially known to commit human rights violations and they visited his home according to Hammond has neighbors. They were asking for his wife and or his daughter. But they did not enter the home or raid the home he's saying that it was an act of intimidation here right they're a bit later and he said they need to act like men and yet but otter coats. Okay thank you so much Cody went up. Life ain't got act that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.