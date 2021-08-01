US reputation damaged on a global scale

More
ABC News’ Ian Pannell reports on the reaction of allies and adversaries after the pro-Trump mob stormed the nation’s Capitol.
4:30 | 01/08/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US reputation damaged on a global scale

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:30","description":"ABC News’ Ian Pannell reports on the reaction of allies and adversaries after the pro-Trump mob stormed the nation’s Capitol.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"75120705","title":"US reputation damaged on a global scale","url":"/International/video/us-reputation-damaged-global-scale-75120705"}