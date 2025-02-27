US, Russian negotiators meet in Istanbul for talks

The talks come as President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are set to meet at the White House on Friday. ABC News’ Tom Soufi Burridge reports.

February 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live