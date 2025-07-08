US to send more weapons to Ukraine, Trump says

ABC News’ Luis Martinez has the details on President Donald Trump’s plan to resume deliveries of defensive weapons to Ukraine.

July 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live