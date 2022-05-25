US stands by NATO allies as Russia ramps up attacks in Ukraine

ABC News foreign correspondent Tom Soufi Burridge has the latest on the war in Ukraine as regional authorities say Russia is now in control of almost the entire Luhansk region.

