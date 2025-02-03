US tariffs on Mexico 'paused for a month'

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on X that Mexico has agreed to "reinforce" the Mexico-U.S. border with 10,000 National Guard troops "immediately."

February 3, 2025

