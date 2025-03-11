US and Ukraine call for ceasefire subject to Russia's acceptance

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who led the U.S. delegation in Jeddah, said the ceasefire proposal will be delivered to Russia "directly through multiple channels."

March 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live