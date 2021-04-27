US warns Russia could attack Ukraine 'at any time'

The White House warns an attack could come soon as President Joe Biden makes a last-ditch effort of diplomacy with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live