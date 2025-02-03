USAID turmoil 'is profoundly self destructive': Amnesty International director

Paul O'Brien, executive director at Amnesty International USA, joined ABC News Live with a reaction to Elon Musk vowing to end USAID with support from Donald Trump.

February 3, 2025

