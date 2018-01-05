Transcript for Vatican Cardinal Pell to stand trial on sex assault charges

Australian cardinal George pal has been ordered to stand trial for alleged sex offenses hell left court to Melbourne this morning. Amidst tight security he pleaded not guilty to a series of charges hell is the most senior Vatican official to be charged in the church's sex abuse scandal. A date for his trial is expected to be set. Tomorrow the Nora virus may be to blame after nearly a hundred Chicago area students got sick after their prompt. The Victor Andrew held the event at the Shedd Aquarium about 500 students attended. More than ninety became ill with some suffering from diarrhea and vomiting. How many students were too sick to return to school on Monday. He's still very sick today he has not gotten out of his earn today. He has a fever the channels his spotting. Some students say they've been diagnosed with Nora virus which can spread their food and water. The school has not uncovered the official cause is checking the catering service used at the prompt.

