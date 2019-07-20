Transcript for Vatican opens chambers to continue search of teen missing since 1980s

I'm really bizarre story here investigators could learn more today about a teen girl. Who went missing in Vatican City nearly forty years ago. Today forensic experts will open containers believed to be the human remains. Of tomb nineteenth century German princesses. Investigators believe the missing fifteen year old girl's bones could be inside. The teen was the daughter of a Vatican employee she vanished 36 years ago after leaving her home for music lessons investigators say an anonymous tip. Led them to the containers.

