Vatican says Pope Francis’ condition still 'critical’

The Vatican said Pope Francis' health remained "critical" on Sunday, but he hasn't experienced any more "respiratory crises" since Saturday evening.

February 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live