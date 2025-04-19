Vatican: Pope hopes to deliver blessing on Easter

Pope Francis is hopeful to deliver a blessing on Easter in the midst of his recovery from double pneumonia. Plus, the latest on Vice President JD Vance’s visit to the Vatican.

April 19, 2025

