Vatican prepares for funeral of Pope Francis

Catholic commentator Gloria Purvis joined ABC News Live to discuss the preparations underway in Vatican City ahead of Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday.

April 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live