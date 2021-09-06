Vice President Harris wraps up Latin America trip

More
ABC News’ MaryAlice Parks reports from Mexico City on Vice President Kamala Harris’ two-day trip to Central America and Mexico focused on the causes of the migrant surge.
3:17 | 06/09/21

