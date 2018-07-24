-
Now Playing: Toronto mass shooting an 'unspeakable act,' mayor says
-
Now Playing: Shooting on Toronto streets leaves 13 injured, 2 dead
-
Now Playing: Rescued Thai boy's head is shaved, albino baby kangaroo plays with a stick
-
Now Playing: Victims in Toronto shooting are a 18-year-old nursing student and a 10-year-old girl
-
Now Playing: North Korea appears to be dismantling missile engine test sites
-
Now Playing: Wildfires a 'biblical disaster': Greek official
-
Now Playing: Several dead, hundreds missing after dam collapse in Laos
-
Now Playing: Survivor describes Bahamas boat explosion
-
Now Playing: New images may show North Korea dismantling nuclear sites
-
Now Playing: Dozens killed as wildfire rages in Greece
-
Now Playing: Wildfire devastation in Greece seen from the ground and the sky
-
Now Playing: Motive sought in deadly shooting of more than 12 people in Toronto
-
Now Playing: Get a taste of Thailand in Chiang Rai
-
Now Playing: President Trump threatens Iran on Twitter
-
Now Playing: World Santa Claus Congress meets in Denmark July 23
-
Now Playing: Blistering temperatures grip Europe, heat wave turns deadly in Japan
-
Now Playing: Shooting on Toronto streets leaves 10-year-old girl, 18-year-old dead: Police
-
Now Playing: Soccer star quits national team over 'racism and disrespect'
-
Now Playing: Trump sends all-caps threat to Iran on Twitter