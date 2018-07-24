Victims in Toronto shooting are a 18-year-old nursing student and a 10-year-old girl

More
The suspected shooter's family released a statement saying he struggled with mental illness.
1:24 | 07/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Victims in Toronto shooting are a 18-year-old nursing student and a 10-year-old girl

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56788724,"title":"Victims in Toronto shooting are a 18-year-old nursing student and a 10-year-old girl","duration":"1:24","description":"The suspected shooter's family released a statement saying he struggled with mental illness.","url":"/International/video/victims-toronto-shooting-18-year-nursing-student-10-56788724","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.