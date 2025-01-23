Video diary: Palestinian family's home still standing among ruins in Gaza

Leena Almadhoun took ABC News on her journey by foot back to her home in Beit Lahia after a ceasefire was reached, miraculously finding her home still standing.

January 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live