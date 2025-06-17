Video shows Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano erupting

Indonesian Authorities raised the eruption alert to the highest level and expanded the danger zone to about 5 miles from the crater, reports the Associated Press.

June 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live