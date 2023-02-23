The view from Russia 1 year into the Ukraine war

ABC News’ Patrick Reevell reports from Moscow on how Russians are responding to the war in Ukraine, one year after Russia’s Vladimir Putin launched the invasion.

February 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live