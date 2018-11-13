Transcript for Violence in the Gaza Strip

And now let's head overseas to the Gaza Strip violence is flaring up in that area yet again hundreds of rockets have already been fired. But now we're hearing word of a possible cease fire Molly conjures in Tel Aviv. With the latest volley I know this information is not really new but what are you hearing so far. Hate and good evening from here and that's right it's new and possible being the key words they're just in the last hour it's been fairly quiet on that Gaza border where about forty miles. Up the coast from Gaza and those southern Israel border town. The Palestinian militant factions and said. They have reached immediate cease fire with Egypt that's key Arab and a lot of different mediators including Egypt the UN Norway. So this is it Hamas an Israel cocky that they said. Had they will cease fire they've reached an immediate seize private eject. On the Israeli side doctors seven hour marathon at security cabinet meeting the Israelis and said. Today they did not mention a break cease fire but they have said they reserve the right to act said Diane possible in the keyword because if either side. Kind of slips up in the next couple Larry's. At this quiet could be over releasing sure a lot of people crossing their fingers there you know Molly this is the most significant escalation since 2014. I know it's sad to say they're kind of used to violence there but how worried are people about this. And that's Regula. Q3 days have happened a lot since when he fourteen not as serious as what we've seen in the last couple they have. It all started on Sunday. When an Israeli intelligence raid adds special lots went into Gaza it was apparently an intelligence gathering operation went terribly wrong. They were exposed fighting started an air strikes. Covered their retreat. Seven Palestinian militants were killed and that an Israeli commando was killed and that and that kicked the whole thing off so that after kind of a quiet day Monday during funerals. More than 300 rockets flew from Gaza into Israel air strikes. Oliver got the kind of continued today. And and it gets all of mounting on the Palestinian side at fourteen at least mostly fighters several dozen injured and on the Israeli side also several dozen injured and including. One man died who is living in cash bond pit Diane. How worried are officials and I think officials kind of brawl is worried that this can get to the brink at any point it comes at a really interesting time I just wanna get a little contact. It comes at a point where prime minister Netanyahu was in Paris of course we know that he left Paris early to come back here because of that and he's actually speaking. About peace and about avoiding unnecessary war we've got this there was just a huge. Kind of cash deal that. I was being waited for in gods and much needed cash from the qatari citizen paid civil servants if it's gonna bring fuel. And prime minister Netanyahu defended that season this is what we need to do we need to alleviate the humanitarian crisis. And we need to make life better for them to ensure peace across the border for both sides. Have really hanging Briggs and latency kind of this evening to see if it stays quiet for anything could break its ten US com right definitely hope inning hoping that it stays comments kind of amazing to see how. The domino effect of one event can result in so many lives lost Molly hunter there. From Tel Aviv. Thanks Molly.

