Volcano spews lava from crater in Mexico

More
The eruption from Popocatepetl sent a massive ash column drifting almost a mile into the night sky.
0:49 | 11/06/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Volcano spews lava from crater in Mexico
I know.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:49","description":"The eruption from Popocatepetl sent a massive ash column drifting almost a mile into the night sky. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"66791232","title":"Volcano spews lava from crater in Mexico","url":"/International/video/volcano-spews-lava-crater-mexico-66791232"}