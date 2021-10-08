Transcript for Volunteers step up to fight fires in Greece as tourist hot spots are evacuated

And volunteers are now stepping in to help fight fires and even rescue animals as wildfires rage in Greece the high temperatures there have caused almost six. Hundred fires across the country. One government official is calling it a biblical catastrophe. ABC news foreign correspondent Maggie truly is an heavy agrees with the latest. Overnight written flames leaping into the Greeks died. More than a week of record heat fueling remove links list conditions on the ground sparking nearly 600 players across the country. Volunteers stepping in on the front lines. Theater tells us he spent the last forties battling flames with his company's truck I am not alone they looked of people here. This woman rescuing dogs left behind in evacuations. And even. She tells us even children on the beach for geeks and evil to get home. Hundreds of thousands of acres across Greece now look like this burned it covered in ash and still smoldering. It's it's heartbreaking that's what it really comes down to Jim is from California. Parents who upon the silent he comes back every year big difference is I would say the response. Tom response time. California before our departments are getting help throughout other counties other cities here in Greece the response time from what I'm hearing the trip. Quite a few days for them to respond. Countries have to would tapped quick. That blistering United Nations report code waited for humanity morning climate change is making extreme weather events like these virus across Southern Europe. Only works. And Maggie joins me live now from Abby agrees Maggie vacation spots in Greece are just only opening back up now after Covert restrictions. Now they're shutting down again so what's it like for the tourism industry right now. There it is so hard for them I mean look behind me this is normally a packed beach you can see it's just. Thick with smoke ran out early reading and rained on with hash this is not a vacations are right now and as Newsday many news plays have had just opened up after the pandemic people here like all over the world. Are struggling though teller we're staying in showed us there there she got reception. And pretty much. Everyone had canceled Borough would some of the few left in that hotel so this isn't really hitting people hard in nukes so that one American spokesman PCs are the same things and watching people. Leave this island on that ferry was. Heartbreaking. All of that revenue it is being lost for people that needed and this is. Paradise on fire right now enemies it is heartbreaking to see. And with what a locals in the area saying how are they reacting to all of this. Her hand and a first or just exhausted like you said they have been going through a tough time for more than a year and now to have these wildfires brings to eight eighths of some of its. Historic heat wave the wildfire is more than 600 of them popping up across the country. They're tired they're tired of battling and fighting backing Digital's volunteers it's an amazing to see people. A taking it upon themselves the try to save their homes try to save their neighborhood and their families the people really are stepping up. But they're also exhausted because the heat wave is going to continue at least through today in tomorrow's so as well woman told us these fighters are not over yet Diane. Sadly not Maggie really an Eddy agrees thanks Maggie stay safe.

