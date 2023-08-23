Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin on passenger list of plane crash in Russia

Ten people were killed in the crash, but it is not yet clear whether he was actually on board the plane.

August 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live