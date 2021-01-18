Washington, D.C., COVID-19, and migrants: World in Photos, Jan. 18

More
A look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:49 | 01/18/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Washington, D.C., COVID-19, and migrants: World in Photos, Jan. 18
And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:49","description":"A look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"75324611","title":"Washington, D.C., COVID-19, and migrants: World in Photos, Jan. 18","url":"/International/video/washington-dc-covid-19-migrants-world-photos-jan-75324611"}