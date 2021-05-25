Waves crash ahead of Cyclone Yaas in India

Around 1 million people have already evacuated the east coast of India.
2:48 | 05/25/21

{"duration":"2:48","description":"Around 1 million people have already evacuated the east coast of India.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"77902043","title":"Waves crash ahead of Cyclone Yaas in India","url":"/International/video/waves-crash-ahead-cyclone-yaas-india-77902043"}