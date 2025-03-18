WH says Putin supports Trump's idea of mutual pause on energy infrastructure attacks

President Donald Trump held a high-stakes call with Russia's Vladimir Putin on Tuesday as he tries to win his approval of a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine.

March 18, 2025

