What’s next as phase one of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire is set to end?

ABC News’ Tom Soufi Burridge reports on what Egypt is calling “intensive discussions” with officials from Israel, Qatar and the U.S. on the ceasefire’s second phase.

February 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live