Transcript for White House encouraged by cease-fire reports in Middle East

And the White House says cease fire reports are clearly encouraging. As there were no attacks overnight in the Middle East Israel's defense forces say there airstrikes hit weapons facilities and other military targets. Including the homes of some senior Hamas officials the IDF also released this video what they say it was a strike on a Hamas rocket launcher. Hamas then retaliated with more rocket attacks now president Biden is pushing for immediate end quote significant. ABC string Jana Miller joins us live from Jerusalem Israel. With more on this trip and a what is the latest on the cease fire negotiations. Well I Israel's prime minister and his security cabinet. Just. Two meeting you are being met for over three hours. And they how. Come to a decision about the cease fire it is not official yet but Israeli media are reporting to Israel how. Truce or cease fire deals. And that will go instills that 2 AM local time. I'm we're not sure it isn't unilateral cease fire or if Hamas has also. Agreed this option in times like now. Happens in these viruses if one side. Stops firing the other will as well and it has seen times two very encouraging news. This is in one of the most intense and and deadly rounds of violence. I really with the pace and intensity of fire. Moves yeah really is something he had never seen it before. Yeah. Over two at 1030 Palestinians dead. Twelve Israelis dead end and hundreds injured on both sides. Entered at a pro when a president Biden was pushing for are quote immediate end a significant. Eleven straight nights of attack now how much impact. Do hands words have been a situation like this. I need to have a tremendous impact on no matter how much Israeli prime minister tries to downplay it in the United States is Israel's most important our mind. Other are very important discussions going on between Israel and the united stay on top and with Iran should the United States rejoin deal. And it Tanya can't really forward. Two. Conflicts with president Biden. So it was really what they believe that it was only a matter. Hours if not days hornet Tanya only to wrap. This operation and and it seems that that is what has passed since. Your Diana Miller for us live from jurors on injured and I thank you stay safe. Thanks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.